Woman remains in hospital 3 days after surviving Brooklyn ax attack that killed her friend

Residents of a Brooklyn building were still shaken Monday over the gruesome ax attacks that took place inside an apartment early Saturday morning.

Savannah Rivera, 20, was killed in the attack. Police say her head was nearly severed from her body and her some of her fingers were hacked off.

“I think it’s sad and scary at the same time, I wouldn’t want my worse enemy to experience something like that,” said one woman who lives on the 8th floor at Bushwick Houses in Brooklyn.

Another neighbor described seeing blood everywhere.

“Everyone’s still shaken up on this floor,” said another woman who lives next door.

Rivera's relatives told PIX11 they just want justice.

Her friend, 21-year old Angela Valle who lives in the apartment, barely survived the attack. As she was bleeding from lacerations throughout her body, she still managed to get away and get help from a nearby Uber driver who took her to the hospital and called 911, according to investigators.

Her 4-year old daughter witnessed the vicious attacks, but luckily was not hurt.

“This was a brutal attack, both victims suffered multiple deep lacerations,” said NYPD Deputy Chief Michael Kemper.

Investigators recovered an ax inside of a nearby trash compactor which they believe was the murder weapon. They believe 34-year old Jerry Brown, who refers to himself as the Grim Creepa on Facebook is behind the attacks.

Brown is believed to be Valle’s boyfriend, and the father of her 4-year old girl.

Less than 24-hours after the bloody discovery, detectives took Brown into custody. PIX11 digital producer Ava Pittman actually talked with Brown on the phone before he was apprehended, urging him to turn himself in.

“I said 'what happened,' he said 'I don’t know, I don’t remember, all I remember is I was trying to get my medication,'” said Pittman of the phone call. “He told me he suffered from schizophrenia and bipolar.”

Now, as police look into the motive, candles have been placed outside of Bushwick Houses for Rivera and neighbors are praying Valle is able to make a full recovery.