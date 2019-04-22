Woman fatally dragged by Manhattan subway remembered as ‘a true beacon of joy’

NEW YORK — A 21-year-old woman dragged to her death by a moving Manhattan subway train is being remembered as “a true beacon of joy.”

Authorities say Helen McDonald Phalon was at the Union Square station early Saturday when a No. 6 train was pulling in. Police say she somehow got caught by the train along the platform, then yanked onto the tracks.

Authorities say they’re investigating exactly how she ended up on the railbed.

A GoFundMe was set up by ThinkGeek, where McDonald Phalon worked. Coworkers called her “an amazing person to work with and simply a good-hearted individual.”

“Helen was a deeply caring, empathetic, and most of all humorous person. A true beacon of joy and positivity to all those fortunate enough to know her, or know of her,” the GoFundMe reads. “Tragically her light was extinguished too early on Saturday April 20th. Though this loss has dimmed our lives for the moment, we keep her memories alive in our hearts. We love you, Helen!”