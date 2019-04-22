Trapped in the Triangle: PIX11 to travel to Central America’s Northern Triangle

NEW YORK – In recent years, tens of thousands of families from Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala have migrated to the United States seeking asylum from the region’s violence and civil wars. PIX11, Tribune Broadcasting’s New York flagship station, Monday announced reporter Cristian Benavides and photographer Kenneth Pelczar will travel to Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala, Central America’s Northern Triangle, to report live from the root of America’s migrant crisis.

Benavides and Pelczar will be embedded with Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of New York as the only US reporter team traveling with the organization. Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of New York is leading a delegation of New York State officials to the Northern Triangle. Traveling with the CCNY team lead by Executive Director, Monsignor Kevin Sullivan, are New York State Comptroller, Tom DiNapoli, and President of the Jewish Labor Committee, Stewart Applebaum.

In each country, the delegation will meet with church officials, local leaders, displaced workers and union representatives to understand the factors that are driving the current waves of migrants from these countries to the United States.

“The story of migration from Central America is one of profound complexity. It’s about people not politics. We at PIX11 are pleased to take our viewers to the heart of a region to discover why so many are willing to risk so much and to come so far,” said Vickie Burns, Director of News and Content, PIX11.

PIX11’s special live reports, Trapped in the Triangle, will begin airing on PIX11 and PIX11.com on Wednesday, April 24. Benavides, who is bilingual, will provide live daily coverage for the station this week, with longer feature segments airing on PIX11 and PIX11.com next week.

Additional coverage and information on how to help can be found at PIX11.com/triangle