Teen, 17, slashed and robbed at Bronx McDonald's: police

WOODSTOCK, the Bronx — A 17-year-old boy was slashed and robbed inside a Bronx McDonald’s Sunday morning.

The teen was inside a McDonald’s in the vicinity of Third and Westchester avenues in Woodstock around 10:35 a.m. when he was approached by two males, police said.

They slashed the victim with a sharp instrument on his head and hand, before taking his iPhone and $200 from his pocket before fleeing, cops said.

The victim as taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln where he was treated for lacerations to his head and hand, authorities said.

