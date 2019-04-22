Sentencing of Chanel Lewis moves forward despite allegations of jury misconduct

QUEENS — The sentencing of Chanel Lewis, the man convicted of killing Queens jogger Karina Vetrano, will move forward despite allegations of jury misconduct.

Sentencing for Lewis is expected to take place at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. He faces up to life in prison.

Lewis’ attorneys presented evidence in Supreme Court Monday, alleging that juror misconduct led to a guilty verdict earlier this month.

The unidentified juror’s attorney told the New York Times: “He was bullied in the jury room. That is an insane coercive atmosphere for any juror to be in.”

The juror telling the Times, he felt pressure to convict Lewis of killing and sexually assaulting Queens jogger, Karina Vetrano.

The juror said he was the final holdout and still doubts Lewis is guilty.

“This is bigger than Chanel Lewis,” the juror said, “I’m standing up to the system, showing people what the inside of a jury room is really like.”

Vetrano, 30, was killed as she ran on a park trail in Howard Beach, Queens, in August 2016. Prosecutors said Vetrano had been sexually abused. Her father discovered the body the evening she’d gone missing.

The first trial ended in a hung jury amid claims that Lewis’ confession was coerced and the DNA evidence was tainted.

His mother believes he was framed amid pressure to find a suspect.