Protesters demonstrate against fare increases

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROADWAY JUNCTION, Brooklyn — Riders are paying more to ride the subway and that has inspired some protesters to take a stand on the platform and at the bus stop.

On Van Sinderen Avenue and at the turnstile, people made their voices heard during rush hour on Monday evening at Broadway Junction.

Members of Crisis Action Network organized the action at the station.

Fare increases took effect on Sunday, April 21. The cost of a swipe is $2.75 but there is no longer a bonus value added with a purchase.

The unlimited weekly card increased one dollar to $33 and the monthly unlimited is $127. That's an increase of $6. Since 2009, fare and toll increase that are implemented every other year have been part of the MTA budget.

They are on track to increase 2% each year.