PIX11 TO TRAVEL TO CENTRAL AMERICA’S NORTHERN TRIANGLE

NEW YORK, April 22, 2019 – In recent years, tens of thousands of Hondurans, Salvadorans and Guatemalans have migrated to the United States seeking asylum from the region’s violence and civil wars. PIX11, Tribune Broadcasting’s New York flagship station, today announced reporter Cristian Benavides and photographer Kenneth Pelczar will travel to Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala, Central America’s Northern Triangle, to report live from the root of America’s migrant crisis.

Benavides and Pelczar will be embedded with Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of New York as the only US reporter team traveling with the organization. Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of New York is leading a delegation of New York State officials to the Northern Triangle. Travelling with the CCNY team lead by Executive Director, Monsignor Kevin Sullivan, are New York State Comptroller, Tom DiNapoli, and President of the Jewish Labor Committee, Stewart Applebaum.

PIX11’s special live reports, Trapped in the Triangle, will begin airing on PIX11 on Wednesday, April 24. Benavides, who is bilingual, will provide live daily coverage for the station this week, with longer feature segments airing on PIX11 next week.

