NYC Girl Scout troop that serves homeless girls hopes to sell 60,000 boxes of cookies

If you are craving Thin Mints or Do-Si-Dos, now is the time to pick up a box -- and your sugar fix will help a good cause.

Girl Scout Troop 6000 is selling the famous cookies in the Kellogg's store in Union Square all week.

The troop is made up of New York City girls living in homeless shelters. It has more than 600 members from all five boroughs. All the money earned from the sale of their cookies will go back to the troop for camp and field trips.

"I feel grateful and it's a great opportunity," 16-year-old Sentia told PIX11 News.

Last year the troop sold more than 30,000 boxes and this year they want to double that. They hope New Yorkers will stop by and purchase 60,000 boxes.

"I really believe that New Yorkers want to come out. They want to interact with our girls, meet our girls," Troop 6000 director Heidi Schmidt said. "I know they will come through for us."

When Zane Haney bought his cookies, he didn't realize his money was going to a good cause.

"Really? Oh my God. I'm really happy I came in here," he said.

"We're not just girls selling cookies in the neighborhood. We're also future lawyers, future doctors, future presidents," Sentia said.

Troop 6000 will be selling cookies at the Union Square store from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. from Monday, April 22 to Friday, April 26. Other troops are pitching in this year, selling from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. They too are raising money for Troop 6000.

"I'm hoping that it gives them an opportunity that they wouldn't have before," 9-year-old Eloise said.