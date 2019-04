NEWARK, N.J. — Authorities are investigating a police-involved shooting in Newark that occurred early Sunday.

Preliminary investigation revealed an off-duty state prison corrections officer shot a person during an attempted robbery, the Essex County Proesecutor said Monday.

The officer was not injured, and the suspected thief was taken to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC.