Man arrested in stabbing of MTA conductor in the Bronx: police

The BRONX — Police have arrested the man wanted in connection to the stabbing of an MTA train conductor at a Bronx subway station.

Walter Rivera, 20, was taken into custody and faces charges, including assault and criminal possession of a weapon after he allegedly attacked the conductor on Sunday.

The 33-year-old conductor was stabbed during a dispute at the 149 Street – Grand Concourse train station, police said.

He has been on the job for five years, according to Transport Workers Union Local 100 President Tony Utano.

Utano also addressed the fact that many of the workers and passengers are threatened when people, including emotionally disturbed people “use the subway system for refuge.”

“We demand that the full weight of the law now come down on the individual arrested for this attack. We also demand that the city step up and make the subway safer for both workers and riders. We want to go to work and return to our families safe and sound.

The early reports indicate that the attacker is an emotionally disturbed person. Too many of these unfortunate people use the subway system for refuge, and some of them pose a serious threat to workers and passengers, as it appears was the case this morning.

The city is failing to address some very serious social issues, and it falls well short of its responsibility to move these people from the subway system to proper shelters where they can receive the care and treatment they need.”