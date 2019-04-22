Funeral services to be held for Fordham University student

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Funeral services are held Monday for the Fordham University student who fell to her death from the school’s iconic clock tower.

Visitation for Sydney Monfries, 22, began around 10 a.m. at the Mount Neboh Baptist Church in Harlem before she is buried at Mount Hope Cemetery in Greenburgh.

The 22-year-old senior and her friends climbed up the Keating Clock tower when she slipped and fell through an opening in one of the stairway landings.

Emergency responders found her with trauma throughout her head and body.

She will be honored with a posthumous bachelor’s degree.