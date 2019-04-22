Firefighters to honor Marine killed in Afghanistan

DOVER, Del. — Firefighters in three states are honoring a U.S. Marine and firefighter who was killed by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan.

A police-escorted funeral procession carrying the remains of Staff Sgt. Christopher Slutman is scheduled to leave Dover Air Force Base in Delaware Monday morning. It will travel up Interstate 95 and across the Delaware Memorial Bridge. From there, it will head along the New Jersey Turnpike and across the George Washington Bridge to New York City.

Firefighters along the way will pay their respects to Slutman, who was a 15-year veteran of the New York City Fire Department.

The 43-year old and two other members of a Massachusetts-based Marine Reserve unit were killed on April 8.

Slutman is survived by a wife and three daughters.