Fifth grader at DC school among 4 Americans killed in the Sri Lanka bombings

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Officials at an elite Washington-area private school confirmed the death in Sri Lanka of one of its students in an email to parents.

The Washington Post has reported the fifth-grade boy, Kieran Shafritz de Zoysa, had been on leave for the last year in Sri Lanka and was killed in the bomb attacks on Easter Sunday.

The school, Sidwell Friends, wrote that Kieran was passionate about learning and adored his friends.

The U.S. State Department confirmed that at least four Americans were killed in the series of bombings.

The department says that in addition to those killed, several others were seriously injured.

It gave no details about the identities of the victims, citing privacy concerns. It extended condolences to friends and families of all victims and said it was continuing to provide support to Americans affected by the blasts.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said earlier that the Christian holiday had been “marred by a horrific wave of Islamic radical terror and bloodshed.”

Nearly 300 people were killed in the explosions.