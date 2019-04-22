Converse unveils new trans-themed sneakers ahead of Pride

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Converse had released its most recent Pride collection, which for the first time includes a trans-themed sneaker line.

The shoes are coming out ahead of the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots this summer. While the brand has released pride sneakers in the past, the newest ones are designed after the blue, pink and white striped transgender flag.

According to PRIDE, Monica Helms designed the flag in 1999. Helms has said, “The light blue is the traditional color for baby boys, pink is for girls, and the white in the middle is for those who are transitioning, those who feel they have a neutral gender or no gender, and those who are intersexed."

The unisex high and low tops retail for $80 on Converse’s website. As of Monday afternoon, all of Converse’s adult pride shoes were sold out, but there were some models in children’s sizes available for $60.