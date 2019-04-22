Celebrating Earth Day across NYC, NJ

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bike sharing, plastic straws and reusable bags.

New Yorkers are honoring Earth Day by highlighting the small, individual actions that can create a big, collective change.

Bike to work

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams is focusing on pedal power as he kicks off the Fifth Annual Bike to Work Ride at 8 a.m. in Brownsville.

Riders will travel from Zion Triangle to Brooklyn Borough Hall.

Citi Bike will also be free Monday, encouraging New Yorkers to give bike sharing a try, and choose sustainable, healthy transportation during the Monday commute.

As a bike share system, Citi Bike is working to further reduce its carbon footprint that rely on pedal-power, instead of carbon fuel.

During Earth Day, riders can get a free day pass!

Download the Citi Bike app on April 22nd, select a Day Pass, and entering the promo code EARTHDAY19, providing 24 hours of unlimited 30-minute rides.

Within the app, riders can also find bikes and stations, purchase an annual membership, and see lifetime ride statistics.

Annual membership costs $169 for 365 days of unlimited, 45-minute rides. One- and three-day passes provide unlimited 30-minute trips for $12 and $24, respectively.

Reusable plastic bags

With single-use plastic bags banned by next year, city officials are hoping New Yorkers get in the habit of bringing their own bags to the supermarket.

Beginning at noon, Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer is distributing reusable shopping bags at the following locations:

Union Square Farmer’s Market: East 17th St. & Union Sq. West

C-Town: 4918 Broadway (@ W. 207th)

Fine Fare: 4776 Broadway (@ Dyckman St.)

Foodtown: 600 W. 160th St. (@ Broadway)

Associated: 592 Fort Washington Ave. (@ W. 187th St.)

City Fresh Supermarket: 2212 Third Avenue (@ E. 121st St.)

Cherry Valley Supermarket: 309 E. 115th St. (@ 2nd Ave.)

Key Food Supermarket: 421 W. 125th St. (b/w Morningside & Amsterdam Aves.)

Suffolk County plastic straw ban

Say goodbye to plastic straws in Suffolk County.

County Executive Steve Bellone is signing legislation at 10 a.m., making plastic straws available only by request, and banning restaurants from using polystyrene foam containers.

In advance of this law scheduled to take effect, 12 restaurants in the downtown Village of Huntington have signed a "Strawless Pledge" to go either completely strawless, provide biodegradable straws only upon request, or provide reusable alternatives to plastic.

NYS "trash blitz"

Across New York State, the Department of Transportation workers are going on a so-called “trash blitz,” volunteering their time to collect trash along roads from New York City all the way up to Buffalo.

Ridgefield, NJ beautification project

Across the river in Ridgefield, New Jersey, students and volunteers kick off a three-day beautification project to pick up trash and teach people about the importance of environmental protection in the face of climate change.