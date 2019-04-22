Bronx lawmaker pushes to make New York a Sanctuary State

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If the bill is passed, local police across the state would no long be able to hold undocumented people and turn them over to ICE simply because of their immigration status. The bill does make exceptions for undocumented people convicted of violent felonies.

Republican Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis blasted the bill, saying a New York would be more dangerous as a sanctuary state.

Before New York becomes a sanctuary state, the bill would need support from the state Assembly, Senate and Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Malliotakis says it definitely does not get her vote.