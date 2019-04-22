‘All My Sons’ returns to Broadway

NEW YORK — A revival of Arthur Miller’s play “All My Sons” is back on stage with two powerhouse performers at the helm.

Tracy Letts and Annette Bening star in the classic drama about the Keller family, who struggles to stay intact after losing a son during WWII and at the same time, fighting to keep a secret hidden, impacting an entire generation.

Oscar-nominated actress Annette Bening is back on Broadway after three decades!

She just started on-screen as the Supreme Intelligence in the film “Captain Marvel.” Now, she’s wrapping her arms tightly around her new character, Kate Keller.

We caught up with Bening and the cast, including Benjamin Walker and Hampton Fluker during their rehearsal.

“All My Sons,” produced by the Roundabout Theatre Company, opens Monday night at the American Airlines Theatre at 227 West 42nd Street.

