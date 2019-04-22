3 sought in Bronx apartment robbery pattern

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mt. EDEN, the Bronx — Police are looking for three men wanted in connection to a robbery pattern at a Bronx apartment.

Authorities responded to two robbery reports at an apartment building in the vicinity of Townsend Avenue and East 172nd Street within three days of each other.

During both incidents, the victims made an arrangement to meet an acquaintance at the apartment via social media.

On Mar. 14, the 27-year-old victim exited the elevator on the sixth floor. He was approached by three unidentified men, and one of the men displayed a large knife, while the other two punched and kicked the victim before removing his phone, jacket and wallet, containing $350, according to cops.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for an injury to his head.

Three days later, a 24-year-old victim made a similar arrangement and was approached by three men with a firearm as he left the elevator. The victim’s iPhone and $66 were taken.

