Train conductor assaulted in the Bronx: MTA

Posted 11:13 AM, April 21, 2019

The BRONX — The NYPD is responding to a report of a train conductor assaulted at a Bronx subway station Sunday morning.

It happened at the 149 Street-Grand Concourse train station, the MTA said.

Southbound Nos. 4 and 6 trains are currently bypassing the station as police investigate.

For southbound service to that station, commuters have been advised to transfer to a northbound 4, 5 or 6 train at 125 Street.

For southbound service from that station, commuters should take a northbound No. 4 train to 161 Street-Yankee Stadium and transfer to a southbound train.

