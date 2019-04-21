The latest MTA fare hike kicked in, and your MetroCard just got more expensive

NEW YORK — It’s time to shell out a little more money for your MetroCard.

The latest fare hike kicked in Sunday so the MTA would be able to “continue to provide safe and reliable service.”

Monthly MetroCard costs will increase about 5% from $121 to $127 weekly cards will rise 3% from $32 to $33.

While a swipe on a bus or at a subway turnstile will still cost $2.75, bonuses have been eliminated. More information on MTA pricing in the city is available here.

The fare hikes were approved in a Feb. 27 vote. Driving will also be more expensive in many areas because of newly approved congestion pricing.

Daily ticket buyers will also pay more for Long Island Rail Road tickets starting Sunday. More information on LIRR pricing is available here.

Many in New York will still be eligible for cheaper MetroCards through the Fair Fares program.

Many aren’t happy with the fare hike, adding that commuters are “already paying enough money for the subways and buses.”

“They better put the money too good use,” said one commuter. “The train is always not on time, especially on the weekend.”