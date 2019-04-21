PIX11 producer plays role in surrender of Brooklyn axe attack suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — The NYPD is thanking PIX11 for helping in the arrest of the suspected killer in a brutal ax attack that left one woman dead and another critically injured.

"I didn’t talk to him as if I was talking to a murderer," Ava Pittman, a PIX11 digital producer and assignment editor said Sunday. "I just wanted to know what went on inside the apartment," Pittman added.

Pittman was working the story of one of the most gruesome, horrific New York murders in a long time on Saturday.

Savannah Rivera, 20, was partially decapitated and hacked to death with an ax early Saturday morning in the Bushwick Houses in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

When Pittman learned the name of the surviving female victim, the PIX11 producer searched the woman's Facebook page for information about a possible boyfriend.

Pittman found someone calling themselves "Grim Creepa" and messaged him to call her in the PIX11 newsroom – and he did.

“He was crying and you could hear him sniveling,” Pittman recalled. “He told me he was schizophrenic, bipolar and paranoid,” she added.

Pittman said the suspect, now identified by police as 34-year-old Jerry Brown, told her he did not remember much about the attack.

He told Pittman that he was injured and had staples in his head, and was off his medication.

“He asked me, 'What do you think I should do?' I said, 'You need to call police. You need to go down to the precinct,'" Pittman said.

After the 15 minute phone call, the man who identified himself as Jerry called Pittman back asking for the number of the 90th police precinct.

Within half an hour of that second phone call at 3:45 p.m. Saturday, police confirmed that Jerry Brown was in custody, and later Saturday night said he was charged with second degree murder, attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

“What happened in that apartment was brutal, was gruesome," Pittman said. “Our condolences go to the family of Savannah Rivera and the other victim, as well. I hope that they do get justice, and I also hope that Jerry gets the help he so desperately needs,” Pittman added.

Brown is currently under arrest but also being treated at an area hospital.

His ex-girlfriend is being treated at Elmhurst Hospital Center in Queens.