Pedestrian struck and killed on Long Island

WANTAGH, N.Y. — A man was struck and killed on Long Island late Saturday, police said.

It happened just before midnight on the Sunrise Highway, police said.

Holario Perez, 60, was attempted to cross south to north on the Sunrise Highway when he was struck by a 2014 Chevrolet traveling west, detectives said.

Perez suffered multiple trauma injuries and was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The drive of the vehicle, 21, remained at the scene.

According to police, a brake test was administered and revealed the vehicle had adequate braking ability.

