SOUTH JAMAICA, Queens — A New York City police officer was arrested for assault Sunday after she was involved in a road rage incident, police said.

According to authorities, 37-year-old Marlena Nelson was off duty when the incident occurred. Police said Nelson was one of four people arrested in South Jamaica, Queens around 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

Nelson is expected to be charged with two counts of assault, police said.

No other information is available at this time.