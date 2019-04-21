Man fatally stabs father at NJ home: police

MILVILLE, N.J. — A man was arrested after her allegedly killed his father at their New Jersey home.

Michael Tedesco, 38, faces charges including murder, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon and robbery in connection to the death of his father, Gary Tedesco, police said.

Authorities responded to a residence in the 400 block of Carlton Avenue in Millville Friday morning and found 66-year-old Gary Tedesco dead with apparent stab wounds after getting into an altercation with his son.

Following the incident, police said Michael Tedesco left the scene in his father’s vehicle, which was later recovered in the area of Sixth and Pine streets.

He was taken into custody Friday evening, police said.

The 38-year-old’s mother was also present at the time and was knocked to the ground during the incident, according to police.