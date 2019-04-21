It’s a G thing: A less invasive, life-saving heart surgery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Heart surgery on a 95-year-old? Some may think it’s unfathomable.

But at North Shore University Hospital, one surgeon is showing how they gave life back to one man who has an undying spirit.

Jack Betteil feels like a new man at 95 thanks to the TAVR Surgery.

Betteil, who survived six concentration camps during the Holocaust, knew something was wrong when he was always short of breath.

He was forced to cut back on his woodwork and passions.

His aortic valve needed to be replaced, but doctors at Northwell Health presented a less invasive procedure.