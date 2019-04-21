Easter services held a week after fire at St. John the Divine church

MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS, Manhattan — The Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine will hold Easter services as promised following last week’s fire.

Prior to Sunday’s services, the church celebrated the Great Vigil on Saturday.

The congregation joined the clergy in illuminating the Cathedral by candlelight to observe the passage from darkness into light, from death into life.

Last week, a fire broke out in the basement storage room, forcing parishioners out of the iconic building.

Despite the fire, church services were held outside as firefighters worked to battle the blaze.