89-year-old fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in Staten Island: police

CASTLETON CORNERS, Staten Island — An 89-year-old woman died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver Saturday night while crossing a street in Staten Island, police said.

Authorities said the victim, Anastasia Diaz, was using a crosswalk to cross Bradley Avenue at Purdy Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Saturday when a dark-colored car driving north on Bradley Avenue struck her. The driver continued and fled the scene, police said.

The fatal hit-and-run occurred just less than a block from Diaz’s home on Bradley Avenue, according to Google Maps.

Responding to a 911 call of a pedestrian struck, officers found Diaz unconscious and unresponsive with head trauma and injuries to the body, police said.

EMS transported Diaz to Richmond University Medical Center where she was pronounced deceased, according to police.

Police describe the vehicle that fled the scene as a dark-colored sedan.

There are no arrests at this time and the investigation is ongoing, police said.