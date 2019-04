FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — Two civilians and one firefighter were injured in a house fire in Brooklyn Sunday evening, the FDNY said.

The blaze started around 5:51 p.m. Sunday on the second floor of a two-story building, located at 1254 Rogers Ave. in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn, fire officials said.

According to the FDNY, all three injured people were transported to area hospitals.

Their status and injuries are not known at this time.