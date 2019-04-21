2 teens dead, 1 wounded after shooting in New Jersey park

CAMDEN, N.J. — Gunfire in a New Jersey park left two people dead and one wounded, authorities said.

Police responded to Von Nieda Park in Camden’s Cramer Hill section shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday following ShotSpotter activation, the Camden County prosecutor’s office said.

Arriving officers reported finding two females inside a vehicle and a male on the street, which is located in Von Nieda Park. All were unresponsive and had gunshot wounds, prosecutors said.

All three victims were taken to a hospital, where a 17-year-old male and Shirleen Caban, 19, both of Camden, were pronounced dead within a half-hour. An 18-year-old woman from Sewell is being treated.

Woodrow Wilson High School, in a Facebook post, identified the male teenager as a student at the school and offered “our deepest condolences … to the family during these hard times.”

No arrests were immediately reported. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or prosecutor’s office investigators.