Woman fatally stabbed, another woman in critical condition in Brooklyn apartment attack: police

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn— Police are investigating the death of a young woman found fatally stabbed in a NYCHA apartment Saturday morning in Williamsburg.

A second woman, 21, was also found with lacerations to her head and body, police said.

Just before 1:30am, police responded to a call of an aided female outside the Bushwick Houses located at 811 Flushing Ave.

When they arrived, officers learned a 21-year-old woman was transported by EMS to the hospital, where she remains in critical but stable condition, with lacerations to her head and about her body, police said.

Police entered the woman’s apartment, apartment #8J, inside of the Bushwick Houses to further investigate.

Once inside the apartment, officers found an adult female in her 20’s, unconscious and unresponsive within the living room area, with multiple stab wounds and lacerations to both the head and body, police said.

EMS pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Police found a 4-year-old girl, who is the child of the 21-year-old woman, inside a bedroom within the apartment, uninjured and unharmed, according to police.

EMS removed the child to the hospital for evaluation and observation.

There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.

