Victims identified in Brooklyn hacking that left a woman dead, another in critical condition: sources

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — Sources have confirmed to PIX11 the identities of two women attacked in a Brooklyn hacking early Saturday morning.

Police confirmed 20-year-old Savannah Rivera of Brooklyn was the woman found fatally hacked in a NYCHA apartment Saturday morning in Williamsburg. The source said Rivera lived in the apartment where the attack happened.

Rivera was nearly decapitated and with some of her fingers severed, according to police sources.

A second woman, 21-year-old Angela Valle, was also found with lacerations to her head and body, according to sources.

Another source confirmed police are looking for Valle's boyfriend, who goes by "Grim Creepa" on a Facebook page that appears to belong to the man.

Shortly before 1:30 a.m., police responded to a call of an aided female outside the Bushwick Houses located at 811 Flushing Ave.

When they arrived, officers learned Valle was transported by EMS to the hospital, where she remains in critical but stable condition, with lacerations to her head and all over her body, police said.

According to the NY Post, the woman we now know to be Valle called an Uber to 811 Flushing Ave, and got into the waiting car shortly before 1:30 a.m., when the driver noticed she was bleeding heavily and called 911.

When medics arrived, she told them there was a dead body in her eighth-floor apartment and her child was also inside, sources told the Post.

Police officers went inside the woman's apartment, #8J, to further investigate, and they found an adult female in her 20's, who we have learned to be Rivera, unconscious and unresponsive within the living room area, with multiple stab wounds and lacerations to both the head and body, police said.

EMS pronounced Rivera dead at the scene.

Police found a 4-year-old girl, who is the child of Valle, inside a bedroom within the apartment, uninjured and unharmed, according to police.

EMS removed the child to the hospital for evaluation and observation.

Investigators found an ax inside a trash compactor in the building, but could not yet confirm if this was the murder weapon, police told PIX11 News.

There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitingwww.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).