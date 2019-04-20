Teen, man stabbed in the Bronx: police

MOTT HAVEN, Bronx— Police are investigating a double stabbing that left a teenager and a man fighting for their lives, police said Saturday.

Police responded to a call of multiple people stabbed at 381 East 143rd St. around 12:38 a.m..

They arrived to find a 17-year-old male suffering stab wounds to his abdomen and a 32-year-old man stabbed in the chest, police said.

They both were transported to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

The cause of the stabbing rampage remains under investigation.

No arrests have been made.

