Police officer struck by hit-and-run driver while responding to slashing at Hookah Lounge: NCPD

FARMINGDALE, N.Y.— A Nassau County Police Officer is recovering this morning after he was struck by a vehicle while responding to a slashing at a club in Farmingdale, police said Saturday.

Around 2:45 a.m., police were called to a disturbance at the Mystique Hookah Lounge located at 365 Conklin St..

When the officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a slash wound to his neck, police said.

As police approached the victim, he ran north into a municipal parking lot and collapsed, according to police.

While officers were rendering aid to the victim, a white minivan drove through the lot, striking a parked Nissan, causing the Nissan to spin striking a female pedestrian who was standing next to the vehicle, the police report revealed.

The minivan continued driving towards the officers, striking one of the officers as well as the male victim on the ground, then the minivan fled northbound out of the lot, police said.

The slashing victim and female pedestrian as well as the struck officer were transported to the hospital.

Two additional victims were located at a nearby hospital, bringing the total injured to five, police said.

Conklin Street was closed in both directions between Clinton Street and Main Street due to a police investigation, but has since been reopened.

The driver of the minivan is still at large.