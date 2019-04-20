MTA officials prepare riders for L train service interruptions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Service on the L train will be slowing down, but at least it won't be coming to a screeching halt.

"It's not going to be as convenient getting to work in Union Square without the L train running constantly," said commuter Darren Bleckner.

The MTA was going to shut down L train service between Brooklyn and Manhattan for 15 months to make necessary repairs after damage caused by Superstorm Sandy flooding in 2012.

"We would have moved out of Williamsburg if they shut it down completely, and they got us for at least another year." Said Bleckner.

Thankfully some engineering students and professors figured out a way to make the repairs in the tunnel under the East River without a complete shutdown.

"I think the deans from Columbia and Cornell provided an extraordinary public service at no cost. They did it pro bono. The amount of construction, the demolition of the bench walls [has] been reduced by 99%. That's incredible," MTA Chairman Patrick Foye told PIX11.

"The overall construction has been reduced by about 93 or 94%. That's also incredible," Foye added.

MTA employees, including Foye, were handing out pamphlets Saturday and explaining some of the alternate options straphangers can take once construction begins April 27.

"There is a robust alternative service plan. It's all set forth in these handy brochures and on the MTA website," Foye said.

The L train will still run but with reduced service at night.