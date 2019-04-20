Family of woman hacked to death in brutal Brooklyn attack speaks out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — Inside one family's Brooklyn apartment the frustration, bordering on rage, was palpable among relatives of 20-year-old Savannah Rivera.

Rivera was hacked to death, potentially with an axe found at the crime scene, early Saturday morning during an attack inside her friend’s apartment in the Bushwick Houses, where she was staying, according to police.

"Nobody knows about this guy! We keep telling you guys that. She hangs out with girls. Nobody knows nothing," said a visibly upset Justine Rodriguez, a cousin of the victim.

The apartment was home to a second woman injured in the attack, who was reported in critical condition and was found with lacerations to her head and body, according to police.

The police said in a news conference Saturday evening they have a person of interest in custody and he is talking to detectives. It is believed this man might be the boyfriend of the second woman who survived the attack.

The surviving victim barely made it out alive, and suffered gash wounds to her body and head, police said. After the woman called for an Uber, the driver saw her injuries and called 911 on her behalf.

"We do not believe this horrific incident was random," NYPD Deputy Chief Michael Kemper said during Saturday's news conference. "We believe all involved were known to each other. As far as motive, that is something investigators are piecing together now," he said.

PIX11 News' Ava Pittman actually made contact with the suspect earlier Saturday, who called himself "Jerry" and uses “Grim Creepa” on Facebook. Law enforcement sources confirmed this man is the same person currently in custody being held as a person of interest in this case.

Over the phone with PIX11, "Jerry" said that he is a schizophrenic and does not remember the attack.