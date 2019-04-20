× EXCLUSIVE: Boyfriend of victim sought in Brooklyn hacking rampage says ‘doesn’t remember’ axe attack

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn— He goes by the name “Grim Creepa” on Facebook. He told PIX11 News to call him “Jerry.”

A police source confirms the department is searching for the boyfriend of Angela Valle, a 21-year-old mother of a 4-year-old left critically-injured in a suspected axe attack in the Bushwick Houses Saturday morning.

Valle’s friend, Savannah Rivera, 20, has been identified as the woman found hacked to death inside of the living room of apartment #8J at the 811 Flushing Ave. NYCHA building, police said.

Rivera lived at the apartment, police sources said.

PIX11 News reached out to “Jerry” via Facebook. He called less than 10 minutes later.

“Jerry” told PIX11 News that he does not remember what happened. He said the only thing he remembered was trying to get medication from a hospital because he claims he suffers from mental illness, naming schizophrenia, paranoia and he says he’s also bipolar.

“Jerry” told PIX11 that he was a patient at South Shore Mental Health facility on Staten Island and has been to several other mental facilities, including in Florida.

When asked what could he remember, “Jerry” said “Somebody woke me up. I have a staple in my head. I woke up on the floor. I was drifting in and out of consciousness. I was on the floor in the hallway of a building.”

The boyfriend says he doesn’t remember which building. “I woke up and was trying to crawl. My head was busted, my lip was busted and my hand is cut,” he continued.

“Jerry” said he left Kings County Hospital. When asked how did he get to the hospital, he gave two answers: “The ambulance”, and “I got in a taxi.”

Kings County Hospital could not confirm if a “Jerry” was treated there.

The boyfriend, who could be heard sniffling and crying on the phone call, wanted to know if his girlfriend was “okay.”

PIX11 News told him that she is still fighting for her life.

“Jerry” continues to cry, and says he and Angela Valle have been together for 7 or 8 months.

He then asks, “What do you think I should do?”

PIX11 urges the man who says he is scared because he doesn’t want to “commit suicide”— to turn himself in to police.

After repeating that he really needs his medication, he asks if the police would give him his medicine.

We then asked if he knew anything about an axe.

After a brief moment of silence, the man with a self- professed injured hand said—no.

After a continued exchange, the boyfriend asked for the telephone number to the 90 Precinct.

“I will turn myself in. I’ll call the police myself,” the boyfriend said with a quivering voice.

Savannah Rivera, 20, was found with her head partially decapitated, stab wounds about the body, and with some her fingers chopped off, police sources said.

“Grim Creepa’s” girlfriend, Angela Valle reportedly got into an Uber, when the driver noticed the girlfriend’s severe bloodied-injuries and called police.

Valle was transported to the hospital by EMS where she remains in surgical ICU in critical-condition.

Valle’s 4-year-old daughter was found unharmed in the next room of the apartment.