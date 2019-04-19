UniverSoul Circus comes to town

UniverSoul Circus has been hailed as America’s No. 1 Circus.

It comes at you like a high-speed rollercoaster. Its once in a lifetime, thrilling spectacle of sight, sound and soul is great for the entire family to enjoy.

Jill Nicolini chats with Ringmaster Lucky Malasti and checks out some of the show’s popular acts.

UniverSoul Circus kicks off their 2019 tour, with a few stops in the tri-state area.

Floyd Bennett Field at Aviator Sports in Brooklyn from Apr. 17 through May 12

Hutchinson Field in Mt. Vernon from May 15 through May 27.

