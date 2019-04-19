The Mueller report and what happens next; 9/11 health fund runs low as deaths mount

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After a two-year investigation, a redacted version of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on the Trump campaign and Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election is now in the hands of Congress and the American people.

While the report could not conclusively find any collusion, it was also unable to clear the president of wrongdoing, including obstruction of justice.

We hear from our experts on what the report revealed, and how it may impact the president.

***

Eighteen years later and the death toll from 9/11 continues to rise.

It’s estimated that 2,100 first responders as well as people who lived and worked near Ground Zero have died of cancer and other illnesses related to the toxic cloud created after the attack. Thousands of survivors are still battling a variety of ill-effects and have been receiving aid from the Victims Compensation Fund.

But the fund is now running low and benefits have been reduced by 50 to 70 percent.

A measure to reinstate the fund has the votes it needs to pass in the House of Representatives. But Congress continues to quibble over the details and the cost.

We hear from two first responders who are suffering from illnesses related to their work at Ground Zero as well as an attorney who represents victims of 9/11-related illnesses and their families.