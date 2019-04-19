Seagram’s heiress Clare Bronfman to plead guilty in NXIVM sex cult case: officials

NEW YORK — Seagram’s heiress Clare Bronfman, and another group member Kathy Russell, are expected to plead guilty to charges Friday in federal court in the NXIVM sex cult case, according to the office of the U.S. Attorney in the Eastern District of New York.

Bronfman, 39, the daughter of late billionaire Seagram CEO Edgar Bronfman, was charged with money laundering and identity theft as part of her support for NXIVM, which according to prosecutors, doubled as a sex cult.

On April 8, TV actress Allison Mack pleaded guilty to charges she manipulated women into becoming sex slaves for the group’s spiritual leader.

Mack, 36, wept as she admitted her crimes and apologized to the women who prosecutors say were exploited by Keith Raniere and NXIVM.

“I believed Keith Raniere’s intentions were to help people and I was wrong,” Mack told a judge in federal court in Brooklyn as she pleaded guilty to racketeering charges.

Mack is best known for her role as a young Superman’s close friend on the series “Smallville.”

After months of reflection since her arrest, “I know I can and will be a better person,” Mack said. Her sentencing was set for Sept. 11.

Court papers allege NXIVM formed a secret society of women who were branded with Raniere’s initials and forced to have sex with him. Defense attorneys have insisted any relationship between Raniere and the alleged victims, including an unidentified actress and other women expected to testify against him at trial, was consensual.

Mack said that at Raniere’s direction, she obtained compromising information and images of two unidentified women – called “collateral” within the group – that she threatened to make public if they didn’t perform “so-called acts of love.”

The jury questionnaire covers several topics, including asking candidates for their opinions about “rich individuals” and people who “engage in relationships with multiple sexual partners” and whether they “believe that people under the age of 17 should be able to consent to sex with adults.”

Another woman charged in the alleged conspiracy, Lauren Salzman, admitted in a guilty plea that she held a woman from Mexico hostage in an upstate home for more than two years under threat of having her deported “if she did not complete labor requested by myself and others.”