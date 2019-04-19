‘School’ misspelled at Florida crosswalk goes viral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DORAL, Fla. — A road crew in Florida had one job – and they definitely get an “F” for spelling.

Instead of “SCHOOL,” the crosswalk in Doral, Florida was spelled “SCOHOL” at a pedestrian crossing, according to WPLG.

“It’s not a good thing when you misspell school. It’s not a good look. At all,” resident Maxwell Easter said.

'Not a good look': Misspelled school crosswalk raises eyebrows https://t.co/MVzESxj4r4 pic.twitter.com/VYrmwx73dE — WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) April 19, 2019

The flub went viral on social media and the city later tweeted that the private contractor responsible for the error has now corrected its work.

It’s unknown how long the mistake was on the road until a motorist pointed it out to WPLG.

#UPDATE- This SCHOOL zone striping was handled by the developer's contractor. They have been notified and are working expeditiously to correct. Thank you to all who brought this very important matter to our attention. https://t.co/4YVR82gsrB — City of Doral (@Cityofdoral) April 18, 2019

Video produced by Summer Delaney.