Restoring stained-glass windows after a fire

All three famous stained-glass windows at Notre Dame survived the massive blaze on Monday in Paris.

PIX11 took a closer look at what it takes to care for stained glass.

Rohlf's Stained & Leaded Glass Studio has been a family business for nearly a century. At the facility in Mount Vernon, they specialize in restoration and creation of windows for churches, universities, colleges and institutional buildings.

They've worked on churches around the boroughs. A current project is repair and replacing the windows for Transfiguration of Christ Greek Orthodox Church of Corona, Queens. There was a fire at the church in May 2017.

Hans Rohlf explained how fire can crack and damage the glass. Depending on the intensity and location of a fire, the stone walls can offer some protection to the art.

They also worked on restoring the clock face at Grand Central Terminal along 42nd Street.

