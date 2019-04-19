Rapper Remy Ma accused of punching ‘Love & Hip Hop’ star Brittany Taylor

NEW YORK — Police said they are investigating after reality television star Brittany Taylor said Remy Ma punched her in the face Tuesday night at Irving Plaza.

Taylor, who appears on VH1’s reality series “Love & Hip Hop: New York,” posted a video on Instagram with a black eye on Wednesday, April 17, with the caption, “It’s hard to even focus because of what occurred last night… I tried my best to cover it up with make up and move on but that still didn’t work.”

Calling out the Bronx rapper directly, Taylor’s Instagram caption concludes with, “My question is @remyma why did you really do this?”

PIX11 reached out to police for information and while they were unable to give the victim’s name, they said the victim in this case initially did not want to involve police the day of the incident but changed her mind the next day.

Police said the victim walked into the precinct Wednesday and reported that rapper Remy Ma, real name Reminisce Smith, punched her in the face while at Irving Plaza, a concert venue at 17 Irving Pl., near East 15th Street.

Taylor’s attorney, Sanford Rubenstein of Rubenstein and Rynecki, shared the above photo with PIX11 of Taylor sporting a visible black eye, saying, “Brittany Taylor is fully cooperating with NYPD probes in regards to her criminal complaint against Remy Ma.”

Police said no charges have been filed but the investigation is ongoing.