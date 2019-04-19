Midday with Muller: Dozens hospitalized with possible carbon monoxide poisoning; Cardi B rejects plea deal

Posted 1:08 PM, April 19, 2019, by

11 people hospitalized with possible carbon monoxide poisoning in Yonkers, and Rapper Cardi B has rejected a plea deal over her alleged involvement in a fight at a Queens Strip club. John Muller has the news you need to know now on Midday with Muller:

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.