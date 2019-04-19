Midday with Muller: Dozens hospitalized with possible carbon monoxide poisoning; Cardi B rejects plea deal

11 people hospitalized with possible carbon monoxide poisoning in Yonkers, and Rapper Cardi B has rejected a plea deal over her alleged involvement in a fight at a Queens Strip club. John Muller has the news you need to know now on Midday with Muller:
