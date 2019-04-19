Man stabbed during dispute in the Bronx: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx — A 21-year-old man was stabbed during a dispute in the Bronx Sunday afternoon, police said.

The victim engaged in a verbal dispute with two unknown males at the corner of Aqueduct Avenue and West 183rd Street in University Heights, police said.

The dispute escalated and led to the victim being stabbed in the back, according to cops.

The victim was taken to Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center, where he has since been treated and released.

Surveillance footage shows the attackers use an object to hit the victim.

