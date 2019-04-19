Man repeatedly punched during Bronx robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MT. EDEN, the Bronx — Police are looking for three men accused of violently robbing a 59-year-old man in the Bronx earlier this month.

Police responded to the vicinity of Edward L. Grant Highway and Plimpton Avenue around 6:20 p.m.

A victim was walking when three men got out of a black car, approached him and stated, “Give me back my phone,” police said.

They proceeded to punch the victim repeatedly, causing him to drop his phone, cops said.

The three men fled the location with the vicitm’s phone.

The victim was taken to Lincoln Medical Center, where he was treated for minor injuries and released.

