Kitten stolen from cat adoption group at Petco in Union Square

UNION SQUARE — A kitten was stolen Friday from a cat rescue and adoption program ran at the Petco store in Union Square, a representative for KittyKind told PIX11.

Brooke Devins, a volunteer for KittyKind, said the 12-week-old kitten, named Sage, was stolen around 2 p.m. from the group’s Petco location, and they are desperately trying to locate the furry friend.

KittyKind is a no-kill, all-volunteer cat rescue and adoption group.

According to Devins, photos on a KittyKind Facebook post, seen below, are of the alleged thief caught on Petco’s security camera, and the missing kitten.

If you have any information about the stolen cat, you can reach out at inquiries@kittykind.org.