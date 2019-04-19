× Child seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Long Island: police

SEAFORD, L.I. — A child suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle Friday afternoon in Long Island, according to police.

Authorities said the juvenile was hit just before 1:40 p.m. Friday near 2000 Jackson Ave. in Seaford, Long Island. Google Maps shows that address to be Saint William The Abbot, a Catholic church.

The child was transported to an area hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, police said.

We do not currently know the age of the child.

Police said they are still on the scene at this time.

Nearby, Merrick Road in Seaford is closed in both directions at Washington Avenue due to an “auto accident,” police said.

