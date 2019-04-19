× Flash flood watch in effect as heavy rain expected to slam tri-state area

NEW YORK — As a warm front lifts through the region followed by a slow-moving cold front, thunderstorms and heavy rain is expected in the tri-state area Friday night into the weekend.

A flash flood watch remains in effect from late Friday through Saturday afternoon for the whole tri-state area, according to the National Weather Service.

Heavy rain will become likely late Friday into the morning, with rainfall amounts totaling an inch or more, with the heaviest rain expected between midnight and 12 p.m. Saturday.

Gusty winds are also expected through Friday evening, with sustained winds 20 mph to 25 mph and gusts up to 35 mph.

The Emergency Management Department issued a travel advisory for Saturday. New Yorkers should prepare for slippery road conditions, exercise caution when driving, walking or biking.

Excessive runoff will be possible, which could lead to flooding of urban and poor drainage areas.

The clouds could remain around for a good part of Friday before some breaks of sun develop in the afternoon. That will allow temperatures to climb toward 70. At the same time, a shower or two may pop up since the air is very unstable.

The chance of showers increase late in the evening and become heavy into the overnight hours. There is a marginal risk of severe weather indicating that any strong storms could bring damaging winds along with it. The torrential downpours will continue before it starts to taper off by midday or early afternoon on Saturday. Highs will be in the 60s.

An upper level low could still bring the risk of a few spotty showers on Easter Sunday, but it shouldn’t be enough to spoil the holiday. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s.

On Monday, there are indications of a system developing off shore that may want to back its way into the region. We’ll have to watch if that trend continues. For now, expect the risk for some rain with highs in the mid 60s.