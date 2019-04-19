Cardi B rejects plea deal in Queens strip club melee

Posted 12:00 PM, April 19, 2019, by

QUEENS — Rapper Cardi B rejected a plea deal over her alleged involvement in a fight at a Queens Strip club.

The 26-year-old appeared in front of a judge at Queens Criminal Court Friday and rejected the offer to plead guilty to an A misdemeanor charge, in which she would have received a conditional discharge.

Police say Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, and her entourage were at Angels Strip Club around 3 a.m. Oct. 1 when she argued with a 23-year-old woman bartender.

They say a fight broke out in which chairs, bottles and hookah pipes were thrown, slightly injuring the woman and another employee.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.