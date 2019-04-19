Arrest made in robbery at Bronx Metro PCS; cops search for second man

Posted 7:09 AM, April 19, 2019

WOODSTOCK, the Bronx — Police have arrested the man accused of robbing a Bronx phone store with a hypodermic needle Sunday afternoon.

Luis Ortiz, 36, was arrested Thursday night and faces robbery charges.

Ortiz entered a Metro PCS store on Westchester Avenue in Woodstock and posed as a customer, police said.

He then walked behind the counter, displayed a hypodermic needle and demanded money from the 40-year-old store employee, according to cops.

He took an envelope with money inside as well as cash from the register.

Police allege Ortiz fled with about $1,200 in cash.

Authorities are also looking for a second man wanted in connection to the robbery. He is described to have a thin build with dark hair. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with logos on the front and sleeves and light colored ripped jeans and blue sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

